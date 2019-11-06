Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home.
Khajorn was born Aug. 22, 1937 in Bangkok, Thailand, the son of Mr. Tum and Mrs. Salee Phiungkeo.
He attended Dhammasala Forest Monastery in Perry and earned his doctorate from American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in 1969 and retired as a physician from Memorial Healthcare after 28 years of service.
Khajorn married Phuangtong Sira Yimkruer in Bangkok May 1, 1965.
He is survived by his wife; sons Mike Pote Phiungkeo and Paul Phiungkeo; brother Sunun (Saunit) Phiungkeo; nephew Nate Phiungkeo; niece Nisa Ratana Phiungkeo; and other loving family members and friends.
Khajorn was predeceased by his son Tim Phiungkeo.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
