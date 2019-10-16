Age 78, of Owosso, passed away peacefully at Hospice House of Shiawassee County Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.
Leroy was born Aug. 10, 1941 in Elyria, Ohio, to Ralph J. and H. Margaret (Longbrake) Conine Jr. He attended Owosso High School, graduating in 1959. He was a millwright and welder for Woodbury Sheet Metal, retiring in 1982. Leroy enjoyed gardening, cooking and reading.
Mr. Conine is survived by children Krista (Jim) Sowash and Michael (Dena) Conine; grandchildren Megan (Stephen), Jaiden, Mitchell, Jorden, Jim (Michele), Jacob, Rachel, Hailey, Casey and Josh; great-granddaughter Claire; siblings Richard (Pat) Conine, Cheryl (Jim) Watt, Terry (John) Skidmore and Patty (Jerry) Wing; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions given in Mr. Conine’s name are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County. Online condolences may be sent to his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
