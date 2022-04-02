Bill Londrigan

Age 74, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home. A funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at St. Robert Catholic Church. The Rev. Prabhu Lakra will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Robert Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church until the time of Mass. A rosary will be prayed at the church at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Twin Township Ambulance or Hazelton Township Fire Department.
Bill was born in Owosso on January 4, 1948, the son of George and Velma (Sprehe) Londrigan. He attended New Lothrop Elementary School and Corunna High School, graduating in 1966. He then completed Michigan State University’s course in the Institute of Agricultural Technology program. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971 during Vietnam. He was stationed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with the military police unit.
Bill was employed as a mail carrier at the Flushing Post Office, later transferring to the Owosso Post Office. He retired in 2003.
Bill was a member of Flushing Knights of Columbus and a lifelong member of St. Robert Catholic Church, serving as usher for several years. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Mid Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association, Flushing Historical Society and the Michigan Centennial Farm Association. Some of his interests he enjoyed were watching sporting events, farming, traveling and gatherings with family and friends.
Bill is survived by his sister, Ann (Everett) Niemann. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Eddie and Ralph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.