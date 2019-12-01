Melvin Roy Clark

Age 64, of Bancroft, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Ray Strawser will officiate, with burial to follow in Fremont Cemetery, Bancroft. Mel’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 1, at the funeral home and again Monday one hour prior to the service.
Mel was born on March 28, 1955, in Owosso, to the late Richard and Jennie Mae (Keck) Clark. He attended Durand High School, graduating in 1973. On June 12, 1976, Mel married Rebecca Napier at the First Congregational Church in Durand.
Mel worked for General Motors for 31 years at various plants and would retire in 2008 from Lansing Delta Township. Mel loved the outdoors, whether it be hunting, trap shooting, or planting the hundreds of trees that he did every year on his property. He enjoyed rock collecting, especially Petoskey stones and was an avid sci-fi and history reader.
Mel is survived by his wife of 43 years Rebecca; daughter Lindsey Clark; two brothers: Larry (Debbie) Clark, Jim (Joyce) Clark and many in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions given in Mel’s name are suggested to Memorial Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
