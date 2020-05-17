Age 91, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Cremation has taken place and a gathering will be announced at a later date by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
Joy was born on Aug. 19, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Edna (Pruckner) McGay.
She moved to Michigan as a young girl and has resided in Owosso for the past 80 years.
Joy started her career working retail for Smith Bridgeman’s and other retailers in Flint. She ended her career retiring from the State of Michigan Unemployment Office as a social worker.
Joy was a lifetime member of Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with friends and family in Montreal and Chicago. She loved people and was loved by many near and far who will deeply miss her.
Online condolences may be shared by going to WatkinsFuneralHomes.com
