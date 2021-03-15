Donald H. Ashford

Age 84, of Davison, passed away March 10, 2021, at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
Don was born Oct. 14, 1936, to Harry and Evelyn (Cobart) Ashford in Owosso. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963. He was stationed at the U.S. embassy in New Zealand. While there, he met Maureen Willman, whom he married in 1963 in Wellington.
Don worked at General Motors in Flint for more than 30 years before retiring. During his life, he was an avid fan of Detroit sports and wore out several La-Z-Boys watching them. In addition to his love of automobiles, Don was also a meticulous gardener who took pride in his yard. He was a people person who could easily connect and befriend anyone and always made time for everyone around him.
More than anything, Don was a devoted husband and father, and he loved spending time with his family. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Davison.
Don is survived by his wife Maureen Ashford; sons Gregory (Fannan) Ashford and Scott (Patchalee) Ashford; granddaughter Megan, whom he adored; granddog Chip; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is predeceased by his mother Evelyn (Leo) Kelly, father Harry Ashford, sister Beverly Adams and brother Harry Ashford.
At Don’s request and observing pandemic safety guidelines, no viewing or service will take place. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.