Sally Lee Kioski

Age 80, of Durand, formerly of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
In honor of Sally, the family requests you wear your favorite Michigan State University shirt, or any green and white attire.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 80, of Durand, formerly of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
In honor of Sally, the family requests you wear your favorite Michigan State University shirt, or any green and white attire.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Aaron officiating. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home.
Sally was born May 29, 1942, in Owosso, the daughter of Clarence and Bertha (Reed) Mead.
She graduated from Ovid High School and attended Central Michigan University for two years.
Sally was a member of United Methodist Church. where she was active in church activities in her younger years.
She was employed through the years with Owosso Savings Bank, St. John’s Bank and Clinton National Bank.
Sally is survived by her children Wade (Marie) Kioski, Julie (Marc) Richardson and Ryan Kioski; eight grandchildren; great-granddaughter Lily; great-grandson Carter; brother Richard (Diane) Mead; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center Activities Department for a celebration of life to honor Sally.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.