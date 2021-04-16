Age 48, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Branden, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend and coach went to be with the Lord, after a battle with COVID-19.
Branden was born Oct. 17, 1972, in Lansing, to Dale and Carol Staton. He graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1990, joined the Army National Guard at the age of 20, and served in Iraqi Freedom.
He married Marla Ann Smith March 29, 1997, and raised two sons, Payne and Cole.
Branden had a passion for hunting, fishing, coaching, and spending time with family and friends. His faith in God was strong, his sense of humor contagious, and his pride for his boys and love for his wife was evident to all.
Branden was preceded in death by his brother Todd Staton, grandfather Eugene Staton, and grandparents Herbert and Anna Hoover.
He is survived by his wife Marla; sons Payne, 21, and Cole, 18; parents Dale and Carol Staton; sister Joy Richards (Josh); grandmother Roberta Staton; and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
We rest assured he is safe in the arms of Jesus.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to assist with college tuition for the boys, or to the Wounded Warrior Project in Branden’s honor.
