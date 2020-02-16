Age 74, of Owosso, said so long for now to her loved ones Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Visitation with the family will take place at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 520 W. Main St. in Owosso, from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, with a celebration of life service at 6 p.m.
Kathie’s claim to fame (along with her sister) was being the first twins born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 5, 1946, to George and Elsie (Butch) Oliver. She married George “Sam” Robinson May 8, 1965, and moved to Owosso in 1966.
Kathie worked a Memorial Healthcare as a nurse’s aide for 30 years, retiring in 2000. She then worked for Constine’s as a pool monitor for 10 years.
While raising her family, Kathie enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader for 10 years at Bentley school. Later she enjoyed playing euchre with her Stoney Creek family and put many jigsaw puzzles together.
Kathie is survived be her children Kris (Mark) Young, Ann (Tim) Murphy and Kevin Robinson; beloved granddaughter Erin Young; many grandpets; twin sister Karen; sister Donna; brother George; and many nieces and nephews.
Kathie was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, George “Sam,” and sisters Mae and Gene.
Kathie wanted to leave a special thank you to her hospice angel Adele Horton and all the staff that assisted her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiawassee County Hospice House in Kathie’s memory. Online condolences may be shared with the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
