E. Betty Taylor

Age 97, entered her Heavenly home Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
She is preceded in death by Amalia Beyer (mother), Herbert Cook (father) and Doris Schmeige (sister).
Betty was born on Feb. 1, 1925 in Owosso. Her mother, Amalia, was a German immigrant who came to the United States with very little to her name. As the eldest child, Betty helped her family by picking up odd jobs, maintaining the household, learning to cook authentic German meals and helping to care for several family members. In doing so, she developed a strong work ethic and devotion to her family. In her twenties, Betty loved traveling with girlfriends, seeing new places and meeting new people. A highlight of that time in her life was meeting her husband Harold. They married at Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso, which is also where Betty was baptized and confirmed. Together they had a son, John. He was the pride and joy of Betty’s life. When John married Jeannine, Betty was grateful to have a daughter join their family. Over the years, Betty and Jeannine developed a strong bond and shared many laughs and memories together. In addition to caring for her family and home, Betty had a career as a secretary at Salem Lutheran School, a job that she loved and excelled at. After retiring, Betty and Harold dedicated their time to doting on their granddaughters Jaclyn and Janelle, playing Euchre and Hand & Foot with friends, watching Michigan State and Tigers games, attending Salem Lutheran Church regularly and making trips to their beloved cottage on Lower Herring Lake to fish and spend time outside.
Betty will be lovingly missed by her husband of 60 years Harold Taylor; son Dr. John (Jeannine) Taylor; granddaughters Jaclyn (Zachary) Abbate and Dr. Janelle (Neil) Youngdahl; and three great-granddaughters Isabella (Abbate), Reagan (Youngdahl) and Vera (Abbate). She will also be remembered and missed by several other family members, friends and neighbors.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Salem Lutheran Church, with the Rev. James Bare officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Friday at the church.
