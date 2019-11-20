Age 88, of Laingsburg, took the hand of his Lord and Savior Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52. The Rev. Jerry Walden will celebrate with burial to follow in the Laingsburg Cemetery.
The Cook family will receive friendsfrom 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel.
Leo was born Sept. 2, 1931 in Flint, to the Rev. Richard and Anna (Keehn) Cook. He graduated from Laingsburg High School with the class of 1949 and served his country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 25, 1952, to Jan. 24, 1956. On Nov. 6, 1954, Leo married Jean Powell at the Laingsburg Church of the Nazarene and together they raised four children. Leo spent 30 years as a millwright for Oldsmobile. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was even one of the first people to receive an elk permit in 1965. He enjoyed spending many hours at his extra 21 acres where he had many gardens. He enjoyed sharing the bountiful of veggies he had grown with family and friends. He was a devoted 45-year member of the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, and was a member of the Laingsburg VFW.
Leo is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Jean; childrenLarry (Shelley) Cook, Cindy (Jon) Wilson, Dawn (Charles) Thompson and Leonora (Todd) Fruchey; grandchildren Niki Cook, Janet Stead, Kelly Williams, Amanda (Bob) Johnston, Sara (Jonathan) Erdahl, Kyle Warner, Anna Warner, Braden Fruchey and Colen Fruchey; and great-grandchildren Peyton Johnston, Weston Williams and Liam Erdahl. He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings Richard, Lois, Bernard, Lawrence and Joan (Wert) Cook.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Cook’s name are suggested to Memorial Hospice, or the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences to the family may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
