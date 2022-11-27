John Chester Klim

Age 60, of Lennon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at his home, with his loving family by his side.
With a heavy heart we share the news of John Klim’s passing, following some health challenges. This soft spoken, highly intelligent, gentle, caring, loving soul was generous with his time and resources.
Cremation has taken place per John’s wishes.
John was the son of Chester and Nora (Barrett) Klim. He graduated from Durand High School with the class of 1980 and then attended the Denver Automotive and Diesel School in 1981.
He married Susan Kingsbury at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on June 25, 1983. They were married 39 years.
John donated thousands of hours and decades of service to various organizations including the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization.
He was a “Big Brother” for young men who needed help in their lives. There are too many examples to mention. He was always ready to lend a hand. He didn’t make a fuss-he just did what needed to be done.
The youngest child in a family of immigrant parents, like mom and dad, John toiled relentlessly to care for his family. John was also highly mechanically inclined.
John spent most of his career, 30 plus years in fleet management with the U.S. Postal Service.
John retired earlier than planned due to health issues. However, that didn’t prevent him from being one of the world’s best dads to his son, Michael.
John shared lots of laughs, a love of the outdoors, farming with his inlaws, camping, fishing, waterskiing and — whenever possible — a proper cup of tea.
“We are all heartbroken. Please know you left a profound impact on our lives. Rest in Peace John,” — Frank Klim, brother.
John is survived by his wife, his son, brother Frank (Sandy) Klim, sisters Betty (Lee) Waara and Mary (Jim) Less and nieces: Brianne (Josh) Krull, Diana Waara and Sarah (Zach Winfield) Klim.
He was predeceased by his parents.
