John Chester Klim

Age 60, of Lennon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at his home, with his loving family by his side.

With a heavy heart we share the news of John Klim’s passing, following some health challenges. This soft spoken, highly intelligent, gentle, caring, loving soul was generous with his time and resources.

