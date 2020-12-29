On Dec. 25, 2020, Leon Frank LaVene, age 89, of Fenton, received his Christmas wish to go home to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior and his forever sweetheart, Barbara Sue.
Leon married Barb June 9, 1951, at Trinity Tabernacle in Flint. They enjoyed 58 wonderful years together before she preceded him to heaven in 2009.
A private funeral service for family and extended family and invited guests will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Central Church of the Nazarene, 1261 W. Bristol Road in Flint. Visitation will start at noon and last until time of service. Due to COVID-19 and government regulations, mask and distancing guidelines must be practiced.
Leon will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery on Hill Road in Flint beside his beloved wife, Barbara S. LaVene, immediately after the service. As a loving father he was concerned about the academic and spiritual welfare of all his children and grandchildren.
Leon attended GMI Institute. He was successful inventor and businessman. He and his partners owned Schmelzer Corporation, BLD Products Ltd. and Tawas Industries.
He held two patents on groundbreaking metal processing technology.
Through his businesses he was able to provide a livelihood and career opportunities for many people.
As a private pilot he enjoyed flying for business and pleasure. In the early days of his company, it was not uncommon for him to fly, pick up parts from suppliers, and/or make deliveries to his automotive customers. Leon also found time to be involved in church and community serving as a Sunday school teacher and a church boys club counselor (Royal Rangers).
Leon will be especially remembered for his pleasant spirit and dedication to God. He attended Central Church of the Nazarene in Flint. Leon was a great example for all of us in terms of his love for God and the life he led.
His hobbies included golfing, downhill and cross-country skiing, biking, scuba diving, riding snow mobiles, wood working, and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed traveling around the United States and on a couple occasions, internationally.
He is cherished and missed by his daughters Brenda (Dennis) Rainwater of Durand, Debra (James) Stephenson of Flushing and Terry (Greg) Jenkins-Hess of Owosso; son Leon (Allison) LaVene, Jr. of Fenton; grandchildren Dennis Rainwater II, Erin Francis, Tara Jenkins, Deana Teichman, James Stephenson III, Tyler Thiele, Leon LaVene III, C. Thomas Jenkins, Zachary LaVene and Chelsea Jenkins; and great-grandchildren Bradley Jenkins, Madeleine Francis, Henry Teichman, Mason Francis, Jackson LaVene, Adler Teichman, Kiefer Teichman, Nathan Rainwater, Ella Thiele, Andrew Rainwater, Tanner LaVene, James Thatcher Stephenson, Emerson LaVene, Hannah Rainwater, Riley LaVene, Everett Stephenson, Harper LaVene, Blair Thiele, Addalynn LaVene and Kathryn Teichman; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife and sweetheart of 58 years, Barbara Sue; his parents James Lee and Tryphena Maude LaVene; and siblings Edna Pearl Hinch, Rose Tryphena Lee, Elsie Mae Richards, Clare Lee LaVene and Carol Ann Rockwell.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a gift in Leon’s name to: Life for Youth Camp 1416 82nd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32966. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomenic.com.
