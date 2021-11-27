Andrew Hatta

Age 88, of Howell, formerly of Ovid, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Quality Care of Howell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ovid, with The Rev. Anthony Brooks presiding. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Smith Family Funeral Homes-Houghton Chapel, in Ovid. Family Rosary service will be prayed at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Andrew was born March 31, 1933, in St. Johns, the son of John and Martha (Pencak) Hatta. Andy graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School with the class of 1952.
On Nov. 23, 1957, he married Virginia Rose Surik in Owosso. Virginia predeceased him on Aug. 28, 2014. Andy served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Andy worked for Federal Mogul in St. Johns, retiring after more than 40 years of service. He was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame for football. He was one of the founding members of Holy Family Catholic Church and was very active in his church. Andy was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an Ovid-Elsie Sports Booster and enjoyed listening to WOES Radio. He enjoyed working in his garden.
Andy is survived by his children Eileen and John Brussolo of Ann Arbor, Thomas and Michelle (Jeffreys) Hatta of Laingsburg and Teresa and Robert Sutton of Northville; grandchildren Alan Commet and Maia Brussolo of Chicago, McKenzie Hatta of Williamston, Casey Sutton of Livonia and Parker Sutton of Grandville; great-grandchildren Alex and Liam Commet; and sister Anna Gardner of Florida.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife Virginia; and brothers Michael, Peter, John and Nicholas Hatta.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WOES Radio, Holy Family Catholic Church, 510 Mabbit Road, Ovid, MI 48866 or All American Hospice, 39555 West Ten Mile, Suite 308, Novi, MI 48375.
The family requests that social distancing be practiced and asks that everyone wear a mask.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
