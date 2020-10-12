Age 73, of Owosso passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Ryder officiating. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday.
Lee was born Aug. 1, 1947, in Bay City, the son of Lee and Mary (DeShano) Hartson.
He graduated from Bay City Catholic High School, Michigan State University and Warwick University in England and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Lee enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and hunting for morels. He looked forward to building his guns and ammunition.
He married Joan Niese in Alpena April 14, 1982.
Lee spent his life being employed as a social worker.
Lee is survived by his wife; children Vanessa Hartson-Walker, Liam Hartson and Carly Hartson; grandchildren Eduardo and Mia; brothers Keith and Kevin Hartson; sister Connie Robetoy; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to disable veterans.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
