Age 68, of Owosso passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Cheryl was born Oct. 26, 1952, in Pontiac, the daughter of Jasper and Ruth (Schliter) Linton.
She graduated from Flint Central High School and attended Mott Community College.
Cheryl enjoyed crafts, sewing, quilting and gardening. She was an avid reader. She served as a volunteer EMT and also volunteered at Emerson Elementary School.
She married Mark Hall in West Branch Dec. 24, 1969.
Cheryl was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family, and was a friend to many.
Cheryl is survived by her husband Mark; son Mark Hall II and Benjamin Hall; sister Sally Anne Koon; in-laws Rick and Patricia Hall, Dean and Ann Hall, Russ Hall, Dave and Denise Hall, Daniel and Donna Hall; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her cherished lifelong friend, Gail Atherton-Stroub.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, mother and father and brother Larry Linton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.