Age 84, of Bancroft, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Oliver Woods Assisted Living.
There are no services planned at this time. A gathering will take place at a later date.
William was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Howell, the son of Charles and Orpha (Hagerman) Taylor. On Sept. 28, 1957, he married Sandra McCarty.
He was a member of the Bancroft Congregational Church and the FFA. William enjoyed camping, yard work, farming and tinkering with things. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a custodian for Durand Area Schools for more than 30 years and he farmed all his life.
William is survived by his wife, Sandra Taylor; children William Taylor, Elaine (Jim) Langdon, Ellen (Jim) Cross and Brian (Cherie) Taylor; eight grandchildren; a stepgranddaughter; nine great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-randchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Memorial contributions in William’s name are suggested to the Bancroft Congregational Church, Hospice House of Shiawassee County or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
