Age 70, of Owosso, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
Patrick was born in Pontiac to Burley and Elizabeth Broughner. He graduated from Bendle High School in the class of 1968 and spent 32 years working for General Motors.
On Feb. 9, 1979, Patrick married Cynthis Rowene Glander in Flint. Patrick was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, the softball league through GM, and bowling. Beside his family, his number one love was golf.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cynthia, his daughters, Sherri (Richard) Buckley and Kimberly Boughner, his five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his sisters, Missy and Patricia, and their families.
He was predeceased by his parents, his son Bryan in 1997, and his nephew Cole Moore.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Diabetes Research, St. Jude, or the Shiawassee Humane Society.
