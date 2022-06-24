Larry Hollers

Age 72, of Kalkaska, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at noon Saturday, June 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Larry was born May 17, 1950, in Owosso, the son of Andy and Roselee (Gilbert) Hollers.
He attended Owosso Public Schools.
Larry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going fishing on the lake with his boat. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his best pal, his dog Buddy. Larry loved his family and always looked forward to family get-togethers.
Larry worked at C and O Railroad in Chesapeake, Ohio, for several years.
Larry is survived by his brothers Bill Lloyd, Jeff (Jackie) Hollers and Andy Hollers; sisters Theresa (Tom) Humphrey and Zella Graham; nephew Ken Hollers; several other nieces and nephews, along with other loving family and friends; and girlfriend Karen Courter.
He was predeceased by his father Andy Hollers, mother Roselee Hollers, brothers Clifford Hollers and Kenneth Hollers and sisters-in-law Linda Hollers and Gloria Hollers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
