Donald Alan Everett

Age 70, of Chesaning, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Covenant Healthcare.
A private family service will take place on Wednesday, April 28, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel, in Chesaning. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Donald was born on May 2, 1950, to Cleo and Clara (Drier) Everett in Greenville. He married the love of his life, Patsy VanNortwick, on Dec. 12, 1970, in Belding, Michigan; they celebrated 50 years of marriage in December 2020.
Donald was a hard worker all his life. He owned and operated Everett’s Excavating for many years. He had “been around the world twice on a dozer.” During his life, he enjoyed reading, fishing with Cheetos and licorice, playing cards, and vacationing in Mexico. More than anything, he loved his family. He especially loved cheering on his grandkids at their sporting events.
He is survived by his wife Patsy; children Cory (Rob) Lepley, Becky (John) Butcher and Nick (Shallon) Everett; grandchildren Kelly (Kara) Lepley, Tyler (Cloe) Lepley, Nathan Lepley, Avery Butcher, Connor Everett, Blain Butcher and Quinton Everett; great-grandchildren Quinn and Wyatt; siblings Sandy (Francis) Sloan, Bill (Sandy) Everett, Paula Hole, Judy (John) Jacobs, Bonnie Robertson and Kirk (Sherry) VanNortwick; and several nieces and nephews.
Donald was predeceased by his parents; parents-in-law Elbert (Eleanor) VanNortwick; and brothers-in-law Bruce Robertson and Elwood “Woody” Hole.
