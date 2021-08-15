Age 62, of Durand, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
A memorial service will take place at noon Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, with the Rev. Bill Wegher officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday one hour prior to the service.
Susie was born Sept. 20, 1958, in Flint to Joseph and Virginia (Hodge) Yates. She attended Swartz Creek High School, graduating in 1976. On Aug. 13, 1977, Susie married Mike Shay in Swartz Creek and together raised three sons. Susie had a gift as an artist, whether it be pottery, sculpting, woodworking or painting. She enjoyed fishing and being in her garden but above all she loved the time spent with her family.
Susie is survived by her husband, Mike, of 44 years; sons Justin (Tara) Shay, Jake (Crystal Yount) Shay and Tanner (Mollie) Shay; grandchildren Astrid, Porter, Grady and Hayes; sisters Gail (BJ) Baker, Julie (Rob) Edwards and Martha Rusinko; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers: Joe and Dave Yates.
Memorial contributions given in Susie’s name are suggested to Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee. Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.