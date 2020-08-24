Helen Ruth Smith

Age 96, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Chesaning Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side.
Helen was born Oct. 7, 1923, in Owosso, the daughter of Henry and Lydia (Dreuth) Wiegel. She was a proud graduate of Owosso High School, class of 1941, and attended St. John’s United Church of Christ.
She married William F. Smith in Owosso on July 15, 1945. They celebrated 44 years of marriage and had five children.
Helen enjoyed taking trips to the casino and going for car rides with her dog, Izzy. She loved playing cards and going to lunch with her friends. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family. She was adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who stopped by often to share a Coke and a laugh.
During World War II, Helen was a Red Cross nurse’s aide at Memorial Healthcare Center and was employed at Bendix Aviation Corporation where she assembled carburetors used during the war. Her career continued with employment at Universal Electric, Mitchell Bentley, and A.G. Redmond Co. factories. In her retirement, she worked at the Mini Mart Party Store. She treasured her years of work and met many wonderful people who became lifelong friends.
She is survived by her children Kathy (Jim) Smith, Connie Miller (Felix Risdale), Mark (Lori) Smith, Lori (Jeff) Merrill; 15 grandchildren: Paula Smith, James Smith, Kathy (Kirk) Clapp, Joe (Erin) Miller, Holly (Rob) Gilroy, Jacob Smith (Linda Solano), Matt Smith, Sara Selleck (Andrew Ramirez), Michael (Tim) Smith, Courtney Smith (Amber Berndt), Kylie (Nick) Potter, William Selleck, Quinton Merrill, Marcus Merrill and Cary (Nadiya) Norton; 12 great-grandchildren: Cooper Clapp, Zack Smith, Annie Gilroy, Riley Clapp, Grace Miller, Alex Smith, Katie Gilroy, Abby Gilroy, Maddie Miller, Sunni Smith, Meadow Smith and Sophie Potter; friend Kerry Howard; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, son Henry “Hank” Smith, son-in-law Gary Miller, brothers Henry and William Wiegel, and sisters Margaret (Willard) Turk and Dorothea (Stanley) Rowe.
The family would like to thank Chesaning Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Memorial Healthcare Home Health and Hospice for their kindness, compassion and wonderful care they provided.
A private family burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice or the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
