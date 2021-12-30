Jan Elizabeth Luft

Age 65, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene with the Revs. Jerry Walden and Brad Wilson officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 9 a.m. until the service Tuesday at the church. A funeral luncheon will immediately follow at the church.
Jan was born Sept. 22, 1956, in Owosso, the daughter of Robert (Bob) and Carol Morehouse. She was very blessed to be raised by two amazing parents who instilled in her a sense of Christian values, care and concern for others. She was also blessed with two wonderful siblings, Kim (Jim) Lockwood and Jim (Sherri) Morehouse.
After graduating from Corunna High School in 1974, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Spring Arbor and Bowling Green universities. She went on to earn her master’s degree from Marygrove College.
Jan worked as a teacher in the Owosso Public Schools system for many years, where she taught psychology at Owosso High School.
Jan met the love of her life, Rick Luft, in high school. They were able to spend 33 years of marriage together. They were married Feb. 13, 1988, and their vows were exchanged at the Owosso First Church of Christ. They always enjoyed doing music together, both at church and at home. As members of the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, they were active with the Praise Team and Worship Ministry.
Music was always a big part of her life from the time she was a child. It sustained her in times of distress and brought her great joy. Jan also enjoyed traveling in northern Michigan and going south to various ocean beach destinations. She and husband Rick spent many hours hiking and searching for Petoskey stones or sea shells. She especially enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. As a family, she loved doing water activities like swimming and fishing, telling stories around the campfire, playing games like farkle (or zonk as some know it) and just being together.
Jan is survived by her husband Rick; children Brad (Lindsay) Wilson, Kevin (Valerie) Wilson and Jason Luft; stepson Michael Luft; father Robert Morehouse and stepmother Sharon Morehouse; grandchildren Kyle Wilson, Ryan Wilson and Nicholas Wilson; and stepgrandchildren Madeline Baker-Dambrowski and Connor Bowers.
Jan was predeceased by her mother Carol Morehouse.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
