Walter John Collard

Age 64, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home on Oakley Road in Chesaning.
Walter was the only son of Clarence “Jumbo” and Shirley Collard of Owosso. Walter graduated from Owosso High School and attended classes at Baker College in Owosso.
Surviving are Walt’s wife Shelley Lee (Lundy) Collard of Owosso and their children Amber (David) Judson and Brandon John Collard. Walter also has three grandchildren from Amber and David: Jaida, JayCee and Jaysik. He also is survived by his aunt and uncle Verna and Tom Lennox, and cousin Linda Collard.
Preceding Walter in death were both his parents and his beloved mother-in-law Christine (Napier) Lundy.
Walter loved his in-laws Lenora (David) Warren of Lennon, Bill (Nancy) Lundy of Owosso, Gail (Jim) Rowley of Owosso, Tim Lundy of Owosso and Daniel (Michelle) Lundy of Owosso; father-in-law Arnold Lundy; and Arnold’s second wife Lynne.
Walt will be missed by many, many good friends and family members. He had a kind heart and would help any who needed it.
