Age 99, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Pleasant View.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Masks are required at the church.
Margaret was born Oct. 13, 1920, in Sant’Ippolito, Italy, the daughter of Paul and Julia (DeRose) Tarsitano and came to the United States by ship via Ellis Island with her mother and cousins in 1927.
She was co-owner and operator of Spagnuolo’s Confectionary for 45 years.
Margaret loved to play Bingo, she loved shopping and was a great cook. Margaret loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She married Charles Spagnuolo at Our Lady of Victory in Northville Dec. 14, 1946; he predeceased her in 2001.
Margaret is survived by her children Vince (Jaclyn) Spagnuolo, Amy (Jay) Siddock, Paul (Patti) Spagnuolo and Julia (Czerwinski) Vernon; grandchildren Cara (Justin) Dobie, Nicholas (Jamie) Spagnuolo, Christopher (Ara) Spagnuolo, Jordan Siddock, Nicole (Tad) Larkins and Maggie (Kevin) Jones; great-grandchildren Lucas Siddock, Emilia Dobie and Dominic Jones; and other loving members and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandchildren Steven Spagnuolo, Gina Siddock and Lucas Spagnuolo.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church and St. Vincent DePaul.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
