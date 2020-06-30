Age 95, of Owosso, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Pleasant View in Caledonia Township.
A private funeral service will take place at the Owosso Church of Christ with interment immediately following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St. in Owosso.
Pat was born Sept. 20, 1924, in Owosso, to John Henry and Nellie Vina (Johnson) Pattengill. She remained a resident of Owosso for more than 85 years. She graduated from Owosso High School and went on to marry John Delcamp Sept. 13, 1945, in Owosso.
She was an active member of the Owosso Church of Christ, Sunday school teacher for more than 40 years, past director of the vacation Bible school for 25 years and the superintendent of the primary department.
Pat was always a thoughtful and generous person by nature. She enjoyed sewing for not only her family, but many friends as well.
Pat is survived by her children John J. (Theresa) Delcamp Jr., Troy L. (Vicki) Delcamp and Diann (Tom) Foerch; grandchildren J. Tyler, Erik, Tiffany and Troy Jr., great-grandchildren Addalynn Jay Delcamp, Jerry Schneider, Alex Schneider, Dominic Delcamp, Emily Schneider and Isabella Schneider; siblings Michael Pattengill and Beatrice (Dick) Nelson; sister-in-law Nettie Pattengill; and many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Delcamp; parents; sisters Sylvia and Betty; brothers John, Stan and Larry; and sister-in-law Kathy Pattengill.
Memorials are suggested to the Owosso Church of Christ, 2005 S. M-52, Owosso, MI 48867. Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
