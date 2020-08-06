Cesario ‘Pike’ Garcia

Age 47, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday.
Pike was born Oct. 11, 1972, in Owosso, the son of Frank and Anita (Guzman) Garcia.
He attended Owosso High School, and married Gail Lucius Feb. 14, 1999, in Owosso.
Pike had a passion for fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. He looked forward to camping, hunting and watching his nephews play sports. Most of all, Pike loved his Facebook politics, “lol.”
Pike is survived by his wife Gail; son Christian; father Frank; mother Anita (Bill Laws); siblings Frank Garcia Jr., Lupe (Jennifer) Garcia and Anita (Chris) Ott; in-laws Chris and Rob Lucius, Andrea (Tom) Savage, Kellie (John) Ward, Kim Lucius and Eric Lucius; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
