Deborah Rose Telesz

Age 69, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home, of cancer.
Deborah was born June 5, 1951, in Flint, the daughter of Stanley and Amelia (Zaczko) Telesz.
She graduated from Flint Northwestern High School in 1969 and she loved her haven on the lake, enjoyed riding on her golf cart, gardening and collecting owls.
Deborah retired from Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc as a unit secretary.
She is survived by her sister Paula (Steve) Perry of Owosso; brothers Randal (Arlene) Telesz of Lansing and Kent (Linda) Telesz of Owosso; nieces and nephews Robert Telesz (Jennica Janke), Stacey Telesz (Josh Hawthorne), Melissa Perry (Corbin Kneesel), Breanne Perry, Wendy (Joe) Strauss and Adam Telesz; great-nieces and nephews Cameron Shearer, Shaine Epperson Sr. (Chloe Spedoske), Mackenzie and Madison Strauss, Wyatt Kneesel and Lennon Butcher; great-great nephew Shaine Epperson Jr.; uncles Joseph Telesz and Jerry Mousseau; special friends Bobby Jo Brasher, Vicky Loafman-Brown, Joanne and Aaron Erway, Brenda and Larry Kelley and family, Jackie Newcomb; other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and several aunts and uncles.
Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Oak Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Edington officiating. Due the to Covid-19 virus, no luncheon will be provided. Additionally, the graveside service will be broadcast live on Facebook through the Nelson-House Funeral Home Facebook page. Log-in to your Facebook page and search Nelson-House Funeral Home, like the page. When service is live, click on video choice.
Memorial contributions are suggested to McLaren Hospice or the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
