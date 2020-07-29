Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
Eva was born June 8, 1930, in Detroit, the daughter of William and Alvina (Lorenz) Mougin.
She graduated from Byron High School, class of 1947, and was an active member of the ZCBJ.
Eva enjoyed the company of her friends and family, playing bridge and dining out.
She married Milford L. Parsons in Flint May 24, 1958; he predeceased her March 31, 1968.
Eva was employed for 33 years in food service working at Owosso City Club, Owosso Country Club and the ZCBJ hall.
Eva is survived by her sons Gary (Amy) Parsons and Alan (Ann-Marie) Parsons; grandchildren Abigail, Alyssa and Nathan Parsons; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, sisters Alice and Margaret, and grandson Matthew Parsons.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
