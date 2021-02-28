Age 81, of Ovid, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Grace Haven Assisted Living.
A private Mass of Christian burial will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ovid with the Rev. Robert C. Bacik officiating. Burial will follow at Middlebury Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Jurline was born Jan. 19, 1940, in Harlan County, Kentucky, the daughter of Lum and Iness (Mitchell) Tye.
She graduated from Melvindale High School in 1957 and married the love of her life, Frank Len, in Detroit Sept. 19, 1959, spending nearly 42 years together prior to his death Aug. 31, 2001.
Jurline enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and canning. She spent many years as a den leader, softball coach and CCD teacher, and looked forward to dancing with her husband in her earlier years.
Jurline was an active member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Jurline loved her family and attending their many sporting events and activities through the years. Most of all she lived for and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.
Jurline retired from Ovid Elementary School after 23 years of service as a secretary and special education aide.
Jurline is survived by her sons Douglas (Jeannette) Len, John (Cary) Len and Frank (Danielle) Len; daughter Lori (Robert) Eaton; grandchildren Joshua, Steven (Paula), Isaac, Hannah, John, Jarrod, Jacob, Jennifer, Joseph (Jessica), Kayla, Sydnee and Carter; great-grandchildren Joe and Trenton; special friends Joe Tejkl and Joane McCall; along with other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents and brother Robert Tye.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
