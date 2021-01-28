Age 98, of Corunna passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Caretel Inns of Brighton.
A private family service will take place Saturday, Jan. 30, with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Donald was born Oct. 13, 1922, in Flint, the son of Christian and Marie (Gorda) Gorte.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1941 and served in the United States Army during WWII. Don was extremely proud of his country and service.
He was a member of the First Congregational Church, Owosso Blue Lodge, Shriner’s of Bay City Consistory, ZCBJ, Corunna VFW and the Owosso Kiwanis Club.
Don married Joan Dimmick, in Owosso on Jan. 4, 1947.
He retired from General Motors-Chevrolet Manufacturing in 1982, after 38 years of service.
Don is survived by his wife Joan; daughters Diane (Norman) Harrod, Sue (Gary) LeCureux and Jill (Greg) Hunter; son David Gorte; 8 grandchildren, 24great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Corunna VFW and Shriners Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.