Constance Mae George

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Hospice House of Shiawassee.

Connie was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Flint, to the late Donald and Mary (Mahony) Walter and was a 1962 graduate of Chesaning High School. We called her Connie, mom, gramma, friend and sister. She was an avid reader and read the paper every day. She hungered for knowledge. She always had a book she was reading and some kind of word puzzle-book she was working out of. Mom loved words. She was definitely a gamer, always playing board games, cards or scrabble. Connie was a warm, kind, generous, loving woman, and a hard worker, smart, honest and funny, too. She loved to crochet baby blankets, making hanging hand towels and beautiful snowflakes. Mom was a great cook and talented in many ways.

