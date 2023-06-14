Constance Mae George

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Hospice House of Shiawassee.
Connie was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Flint, to the late Donald and Mary (Mahony) Walter and was a 1962 graduate of Chesaning High School. We called her Connie, mom, gramma, friend and sister. She was an avid reader and read the paper every day. She hungered for knowledge. She always had a book she was reading and some kind of word puzzle-book she was working out of. Mom loved words. She was definitely a gamer, always playing board games, cards or scrabble. Connie was a warm, kind, generous, loving woman, and a hard worker, smart, honest and funny, too. She loved to crochet baby blankets, making hanging hand towels and beautiful snowflakes. Mom was a great cook and talented in many ways.
She was the mother of children William (Laura) Archer of Owosso, Joel (Valerie) Archer of Triangle, Virginia, Mark Archer of Oakley and Mary (David) Stein of Oscoda; grandchildren William, Stephen, Sydney and Anna; brother James (Linda) Walter; sisters Margaret (Wayne) Cantrell and Kathryn (Greg) Wymer; special ex-daughter-in-law Cristi Johnson; stepchildren Floyd George Jr., Susan Giles, Shelly Kelly and Kevin George; step-grandchildren Abby Tepper and Allie Marcelo; and many nieces, nephews, friends and those who truly loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father Donald Walter; stepmother Margaret (Wheeler) Walter; mother Mary Cassle; brothers Don Walter and Robert Kimmel; and sister Lucia Carol Walden.
At Connie’s request, there will be graveside remembrances only at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Ridge Road Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Hospice House of Shiawassee.
