Ronald J. Goodknecht Jr.

Age 81, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, formerly of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Ron (Jim), was born in Owosso June 14, 1939, the son of Ronald J. and Margarette E. (Clark) Goodknecht.
A private memorial service took place at Valley of the Temples Memorial Park in Keneohe, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Cremation has taken place.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1957, and served in the Army for four years. He was stationed in Hawaii, where he stayed after his discharge. He married the love of his life, Emily, Jan. 7, 1996, which was his parents’ 28th wedding anniversary. She predeceased him in October 2006.
Ron is survived by sons Ronald (Cheryl) and Michael (Kelly) Goodknecht; daughter Tricia (Manny) Mamaclay; and three beautiful granddaughters, all of whom live in Hawaii; sister Jane (Jerry) Benjamin, of Owosso; and a niece, nephew and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife, parents, grandparents and brother William Goodknecht.
