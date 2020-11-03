Age 94, of Morrice, passed away Saturday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Walt was born in Williamston Aug. 26, 1926, the first son of Clyde and Edith (Vorce) Benjamin. He was married to Ellen (Beach) Benjamin for 50 years.
Walt worked at Buick Motors in Flint for 30 years before he retired. He also served as a medic in the Korean War. Walt’s greatest passions were working in his sawmill, tinkering in his garage and riding his motorcycles. He was a lifelong member of the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association of Oakley. He was involved in many activities at the club, but most of all he loved running the sawmill at the club’s annual tractor show.
Walt is survived by his son Jack (Roxanne) Benjamin of Morrice; daughters Iva Hosington of Morrice and Penny Bielert of Ava, Missouri; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Eleanor Horton of Haslett; and brother Ralph Benjamin of Morrice.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen; brothers Raymond and Elmer Benjamin; and sisters Marjorie Pavlica-Smith, Helen Beach, Betty Kesson and Bonnie Robertson.
Per Walt’s request, there will not be any services. His wishes were to have a celebration of life party. So in the spring of 2021, his family will be hosting a “Just for the Hell of it Party” to honor his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County. 2005 E. Copas Road, Owosso, MI, 48867. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.