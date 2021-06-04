Carol Ann Grecianiu

Age 80, of Hawthorne, California, formerly of Owosso and Pellston.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. June 8, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Owosso.
Carol was born in Owosso to Frances and Leona (Waitefield) Williams July 25, 1940, and attended Owosso schools.
Carol was very active in the Owosso community. She enjoyed volunteering her services to the Owosso VFW and the Durand Eagles. For the last 11 years she worked for Walmart in Petoskey and Englewood, California. She also enjoyed playing Bingo every chance she got, and looked forward to her time with family and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Gary V. Patterson and Aurel Grecianiu, brother Ron F. Williams, nephew Ron E. Williams, and a sister-in-law Dixie Williams.
Carol is survived by her sons Douglas Backus and Charles Backus; grandchildren Katie M. Wilhem, Christopher D. Lounsbury and Carol A. Backus, all of Pellston; and great-granddaughters Trinity G. Lounsbury, of Pellston, and Ryleigh E. Lounsbury, of Traverse City.
She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
