Dorothy "Dottie" Elaine Compton

Age 80, of Lennon, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dottie was born March 17, 1939, the daughter of Ralph and Pauline Ferrell.
She graduated from Matewan High School in West Virginia and was married to Ronnie Compton for 62 years before his death in January.
Dottie loved to bake, and you could always find her in her garden. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. Dottie always had a smile for everyone.
She is survived by her children: Anita Oginsky, Richard Compton, Joel (Dawn) Compton and Laura (Joe) Martin; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters Bertie Dotson and Jenny Hall; and other loving family members and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
