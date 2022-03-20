William J. ‘Bill’ Wood

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility.
Private funeral services will be held by Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Interment will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Perry.
William was born on July 13, 1934, to Dale Wood Sr. and Evelyn (Graham) Wood. He graduated from Morrice High School. Bill married Shirley J. Maag on Feb. 15, 1955 in Morrice. During his life, Bill worked for Johnson Controls for 34 years, was a security guard at Baker College in Owosso, as well as one year as a crossing guard for the Owosso Police Department. Bill also served his country with the U.S. National Guard from 1952-1956. He was an avid sports fan. The University of Michigan, the Detroit Lions and Tigers were his favorites. Bill also loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing recreational fast pitch softball and basketball in his younger years. Bill loved listening to music, especially country music and polkas. Bill and Shirley were able to enjoy 10 years, retiring up north at Gray Lake with his beloved dog, Pooh Bear. Bill also enjoyed his time with his companion of 18+ years, Arlene Ward. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his children Cindy (Dave) Helvie, Vicki (Steve) Clingerman, Rick Wood, Candy (Rick) Sykora and Sherry Minarik; companion Arlene Ward; sisters Elaine (Fred) Pratt and Dawn (Tom) Carpenter; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his wife Shirley; parents; brother Dale Wood; and great-granddaughter Angel Barror.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
