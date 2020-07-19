Age 94, of Owosso, formerly of Hale, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Ascension Genesis Hospital in Grand Blanc.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Pastor John Walworth officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Maxine was born Nov. 25, 1925, in Owosso, the daughter of Elmo and Alta (Watson) Hayt.
She graduated from Owosso High School in 1943 and on June 2, 1945, married Lavern Orville Moore in Henderson.
Maxine enjoyed spending time with her family — especially if it involved a good euchre game — spending time at her summer home at the lake, crocheting hundreds of scrubbies and her yearly family reunion every July 4.
Maxine is survived by her daughters Trudy (Jack) Cords and Sandy (Gary) Goodwin; grandsons Michael Loux Jr. of Australia, Troy Cords of Lennon, Aaron (Chris) Goodwin of Tennessee and Matthew (Sheila) Goodwin of Indiana; step-grandchildren Jack Jr., (Cathy) Cords, James (Stacy) Cords, Joseph (George) Cords Toubossi, Kruz Smith, Jahsmyne (Josh) Smith and Corey Taylor; great-grandchildren Corey Bradley, Tevor Loux, Austin Goodwin, Hailey Goodwin, Michael Goodwin, Meghan Loux, Dylan Loux and Matthew Goodwin Jr., step great-grandchildren Jessica, Brianna, Alex, Cameron, Anna, Maddison, Ben and Xavier; and other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, infant daughter and sisters Helen, Dorothy, Ethel, Irene and brother Horace.
Memorial contributions are suggested to donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
