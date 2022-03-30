Richard L. Uschold

Age 93, of Owosso, formerly of Buffalo, New York, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Oliver Woods, surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will take place at a later date in Buffalo, New York.
Richard was born Sept. 10, 1928, in Buffalo, New York, the son of Francis and Barbara (Wagner) Uschold.
He married Joan (Schwartz) Uschold in Buffalo, New York, on June 9, 1951.
Richard obtained a Ph.D. in mathematics and taught at Canisius College for over 40 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1950.
Richard was a member of St. Christopher’s Church in Tonawanda, New York. He was an avid bicyclist, riding 100,000 miles after the age of 60, hitting all 50 states. Other interests included genealogy, prison ministry and other volunteer work.
Richard is survived by his children Joanne (Doug) Kenyon, Rick (Gilligan) Uschold, Michael Uschold, Raymond Uschold, James (Shannon) Uschold, Suzanne (Doug Maroney) Uschold, Nancy (Mike Stoolmiller) Uschold, Bert (Dee) Uschold and Jen Schwartz Uschold; 16 grandchildren; sister Ruth Liszewski; and brother David Uschold.
He was predeceased by his wife Joan (Schwartz) Uschold and seven siblings.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
