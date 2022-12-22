Mary Jo Oakes

Age 87, of Jackson, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Clearstream Rehabilitation in Hastings.
She was born on June 22, 1935, in Flint, to Edna (Poole) Lloyd and Alan Robertson.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 5:39 pm
Age 87, of Jackson, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Clearstream Rehabilitation in Hastings.
She was born on June 22, 1935, in Flint, to Edna (Poole) Lloyd and Alan Robertson.
Mary Jo was raised in Flint, and graduated from Flint Central High School in 1953. She continued her education at the local community college studying business administration. Mary Jo began her career as an executive secretary at General Motors where she spent 10 years. She then joined the Shiawassee Intermediate School District where she worked over 25 years before retiring. On Sept. 20, 1986, Mary Jo married James Oakes in Owosso, where they made their home until moving to Jackson in 2000.
Mary Jo was an accomplished self-taught pianist, who could play everything from “rag time” classics to traditional gospel. She was a member of the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, and later, Spring Arbor Church of the Nazarene.
She enjoyed using her skills as a musician and as a vocalist in the church choirs. In her spare time, Mary Jo enjoyed collecting antiques, which was a family tradition passed down from her parents. When she was younger, her parents would travel to Europe to purchase antique items to sell in their antique shop. She also was a huge lover of cats, especially her beloved Tigger and Chloe.
Mary Jo is survived by her daughter Julie (Dennis) Sumbera of Owosso; sons Jeffrey (Pamela) Lanford of Summerville, South Carolina and John (Katherine) Hibbs of Bellevue, Michigan; sister Kathleen Barr of Lansing; brother Seth (Theresa) Lloyd of Gross Pointe; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Oakes in 2009 and stepfather Seth Lloyd in 1984.
There are no plans for a funeral at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Mary Jo’s honor to Barkley and Lulu at barkleyandlulu.org.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Daniels Funeral Home in Hastings, conveniently located at 1401 North Broadway, Hastings, MI 49058.
For further details please visit our website at danielsfuneralhome.net.
