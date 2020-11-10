James Michael Hagan

Age 59, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home.
A prayer service took place Friday, Nov. 6, for the family at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery.
James was born April 16, 1961, in Limestone, Maine, the son of Francis and Norma (Yanik) Hagan.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1980, and was employed most recently with LaGardia Security.
James enjoyed watching westerns and fishing. Most of all he looked forward to time with his grandchildren which he lived for.
He is survived by his daughter Michelle Hagan (Bryan Trent); sons Andrew (Amber) Hagan and Timothy Hagan; grandchildren Caleb and Ava Trent, Gage and Colton Hagan; parents Francis and Norma; brother Brian Hagan; and other loving family and friends.
James was predeceased by his grandparents and two uncles.
Memorial contributions are suggested to FMC Dialysis-Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
