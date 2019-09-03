Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Paul Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday.
Norman was born July 4, 1938, in Corunna; the son of Frank and Dorothy (Fenner) Harding. He was one of seven children.
He attended Owosso schools until 1955 and then moved to Wolverine with his family, where he attended Wolverine schools and helped run tourist cabins with his mother.
Norm married Ann Lewandowski, mother of his children in 1957 and they moved to Owosso where he worked for Duall Industries for 30 years and then worked for Owosso Township for five years.
Everyone who knew Norm, knew of his love for motorcycles. He was 14 when he got his first cycle. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping and bowling with his family and friends.
Norm is survived by his children Sally (Kevin) Criner and Steve (Paula) Harding; longtime companion of 30 years Patty Putman; grandchildren Scott Gute, Michael Gute and Heather (Nick) Arriaga; great-grandchildren Brittany Ray and Kinley Arriaga; brother Dick Harding; several nices and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister Joanne; and brothers Ward, Buck, Donnie and Lowell; and sisters-in-law Eolise and Barb.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Salvation Army or Memorial Healthcare Hospice. Online condolence may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
