Charlotte A. Hoshal

Age 71, of Owosso, took her final bow Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jason Steele officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Charlotte was born Jan. 26, 1949, in Chicago, the daughter of Denton and Joyce (Tayse) Allred.
She graduated from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois.
On Oct. 5, 1985, in Brighton, Charlotte married Stephen Hoshal.
Charlotte was known to be an avid traveler and adventurer. Exploring countries such as Peru, Costa Rica and India, to name a few. Her last overseas adventure being a two-week, 15-city trip through Spain with her daughter’s high school Spanish club.
Her love of all things creative provided close family and friends with several handmade gifts throughout the years. It was not unheard of for a loved one to receive a hat or scarf knitted with love for a special occasion or holiday. Her greatest joy came from a blanket she crocheted awaiting the arrival of her beloved grandson.
Along with her craft projects, it was common to see Charlotte trodding the boards at either the Lebowsky Center or the Community Theatre of Howell. Her love of theater, a passion shared with her husband and daughter, gave her many opportunities offstage, on stage and as an audience member.
Throughout the years, Charlotte became a staple in organizations throughout the state of Michigan. She was a lifelong educator, starting the first outpatient department at St. Joseph Hospital in Ann Arbor, as a professor and dean of students at Baker College and, most recently, a research specialist at Covenant Eyes.
She also spent several years as board president of the Pregnancy Resource Center and a teacher at Coram Deo Home School Academics.
Charlotte is survived by her husband Steve; daughter Annelise (Mike) LeGrow; grandson Braxton; mother Joyce; brothers Michael (Laurie) Allred and Bryan Allred; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father and sister-in-law Donna Allred.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso Pregnancy Resource Center or the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
