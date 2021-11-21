Age 86, of Oakley, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County in Owosso.
Coral was born June 28, 1935, in Yorktown, Iowa. After graduating from high school and nursing school, she joined the U.S. Navy and earned the rank of lieutenant. While stationed in the Philippine Islands, Coral met and eventually married Edward Vondrasek. After being honorably discharged and returning home, Coral worked at Memorial as a registered nurse for 30 years. Coral and Ed resided in Oakley, where they raised their four daughters.
Coral is survived by her children Victoria (Matt) Eberly, Michelle Vondrasek, Ami (Phillip) Granata and Sara Vondrasek; grandchildren Richard, Arielle, Luci, Sam, Grace, Anissa and Ahja; sister Beverly Fuller; brother and sisters-in-law Albert and Jane Vondrasek, Anna Wells, Patricia Jones and Jane Vondrasek; and many nieces and nephews.
Coral was preceded in death by her husband Ed; infant daughter Janet; her parents Finley and Lucille Snodgrass; brother Kenneth; brothers-in-law Lyle “Babe” Fuller, Robert Jones and Don Vondrasek; sister-in-law Diane Snodgrass; and mother-in-law Anna Vondrasek.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time.
Those who wish can make a charitable donation in memory of Coral to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
