Died peacefully on Wednesday July 22, 2020, at Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi.
Earl was born on Oct. 30, 1940 in Winn, the son of Burdon and Katie Richey. Earl graduated from Shepherd High School, where he participated in drama and lettered in football, basketball and track. He continued his education at Central Michigan University, earning a bachelor of arts degree in business and a master of arts degree in education.
On Aug. 21, 1965, Earl married the love of his life, Ms. Mima Lee Heath. Together, they raised three children: Debora Lee (Edward) Carr, Neil Earl (Nicole) Richey, and Michael Heath (Paula) Richey.
Earl taught secondary accounting and mathematics. He coached cross country, football, and tennis, serving as the very first tennis coach for Chesaning High School. Earl retired from Chesaning Union Schools after 30 years of service in 1993. Earl was an active volunteer at his church and enjoyed tennis, gardening, camping, and spending winters with Mima at their seasonal residence in Florida.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He is survived by his wife and children, two brothers, and six grandchildren: LeeAnne and Earl Carr; Lily, Eli, Lauren and William Richey. Earl will be fondly remembered by many and live forever in our hearts.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Trinity United Methodist Church, in Chesaning. The Rev. Tim Woycik officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, in Homer Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, at the Misiuk Funeral Home, in Chesaning and on Monday at the church from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced at the funeral home and at the church. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
