Marian B. Wakeland

Age 93, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at The Willows of Okemos surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso.
The family will be available to greet friends and family in the church lobby at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Marian was born Sept. 16, 1928, on her family farm in Troy, Illinois, where she spent her childhood as part of a hardworking farm family. Her role was to assist with all kitchen duties, and this introduced her to a lifelong love of cooking and taking care of family.
She married F. Ray Wakeland in Troy, Illinois, June 12, 1948. Their early years of marriage were spent raising their family in eight different cities throughout the Midwest and eastern states as Ray’s job required re-location often. The family moved to Owosso in 1973 and founded Wakeland Oil Company. Marian and Ray celebrated 50 years of marriage and, in their later years, split their time between Owosso and Sarasota, Florida. Most recently, Marian has resided at The Willows of Okemos.
Marian was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She served on both the Shiawassee YWCA and the Shiawassee Community Foundation boards of directors. She enjoyed many lifelong friendships that were established through membership in the Current Topic Club, her bi-weekly bridge groups and membership at Owosso Country Club.
She was predeceased by her husband F. Ray Wakeland and daughter Susan (Wakeland) Kowal.
Survivors include daughter Barbara (Steve) Berry, of Vanderbilt, granddaughter Megan (Chadd) Scarlett, of Portage, granddaughter Molly (Adam) Garland, of Paw Paw, grandson Michael (Jenny) Kowal, of Grosse Pointe Farms, granddaughter Morgan (Joseph) Teichert, of Jacksonville, Florida, daughter Michelle (Samuel) McLaren, of Owosso, grandson Matthew (Barbara) McLaren, of Owosso, son David (Pamela) Wakeland, of Williamston, granddaughter Paige Wakeland, of Chicago, Illinois, granddaughter Erin Wakeland, of Ann Arbor, and grandson Grant Wakeland, of Ann Arbor.
Marian was lovingly known as “TT” to her grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Gladys (Arthur) Weider, of Troy, Illinois, and Doris (Peter) Schultheiss, of Green Valley, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving and compassionate care provided by the exceptional staff at The Willows of Okemos.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Paul Catholic Church, 111 N. Howell St. in Owosso.
Friends wishing to send condolences may do so at the online guestbook at nelson-house.com.
