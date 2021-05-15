Stephen Paul Hoisington

Age 63, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at home.
A native of Michigan, he spent most of his life living and working in the small community of Durand. He was a teacher in the area schools for 22 years and then went on to be a Pharmacy Tech for 14 years at Genesys Hospital.
An avid University of Michigan Wolverines fan, he enjoyed cheering for his favorite team!! Stephen loved the outdoors, gardening and was a railroad enthusiast. His family loved hearing his stories because he could always find the humor in every event.
Upon retirement in 2017, he and Vicky moved to Alabama and they are members of St. Peter Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 38 years Vicky Hoisington; daughter Kristina Spencer (William); granddaughter Lydia Spencer; brothers James Hoisington (Sandra) and Michael Hoisington; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul & Jennie Hoisington.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon. watkinsfuneralhomes.com
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to; St. Peter Catholic Church, 219 Adams Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
