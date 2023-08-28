Bernard Raymond ‘Bernie’ Thelen

A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in his Laingsburg home.
A memorial service to remember and celebrate Bernie’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Perry Conservative Congregational Christian Church, 130 E. 2nd St., Perry, with the Rev. John Walworth officiating.
His family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel.
Born on Nov. 25, 1956, in St. Johns, Bernie was the youngest of eight children born to the late James and Jeanette (Schmitz) Thelen.
Bernie was a proud graduate of Ovid-Elsie High School in 1975. He met the love of his life, Loretta Brunger, and they were wed on April 15, 1977, in Laingsburg. Together, they built a home filled with love and laughter, raising their two children, Angie and Tim. Bernie was a skilled machinist who loved his work, retiring after many years of dedicated service. He was a man of many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed golfing, mowing the lawn and had a knack for small engine repair. He was often found perusing garage sales, always in search of a hidden treasure. Bernie found joy in the simple pleasures of life, such as playing card games, listening to music from the 60’s and 70’s and evenings spent around a campfire. Bernie was a long-standing member of the Ovid Lions Club and Perry Congregational Church. He loved vacationing at the family cabin up north in Glennie, creating beautiful memories with his loved ones. Above all, Bernie was a family man. His wife Loretta was his rock, and his children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. His love extended to his granddaughters Amber, Sierra, Olivia, Cassie and Gwen, who is due in December, as well as his great-grandson Grayson. Bernie also leaves behind his beloved cats, Lilly and Morris.
In addition to his wife Loretta, Bernie is survived by his daughter Angie (Kevin) Price and son Tim (Ariana) Thelen. He also leaves behind his siblings Kay Thelen, Jim Thelen, Dorthea Platte, Trudy (Herb) Halsey, Marcia (Max) Holden, Giles (Lonna) Thelen and Chuck (Jane) Thelen. Bernie is also survived by his sisters-in-law Linda (Gene) Tope, LuAnn Brunger, Lois (John) Walworth and Loren (Glenda) Brunger, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bernie was predeceased by his parents James and Jeanette Thelen, mother and father-in-law Ruth and Raymond Brunger, brother-in-law Larry Brunger, sister-in-law Cathy Thelen and nephew Josh.
Bernie was known for his generous, selfless and loving nature. His kindness and warmth touched everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, and his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. Bernie’s life was a testament to the power of love, the importance of family and the value of kindness. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to inspire all those who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions given in Bernie’s name are suggested to the Perry Conservative Congregational Christian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.