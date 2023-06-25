Randy Bruce Brown

Age 62, of Merrill, died June 22, 2023 in the comfort of his home.
A compassionate and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Randy was born on April 25, 1961, in Barstow, Calif.
Updated: June 25, 2023 @ 12:07 pm
Age 62, of Merrill, died June 22, 2023 in the comfort of his home.
A compassionate and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Randy was born on April 25, 1961, in Barstow, Calif.
Randy was married to the love of his life, Sandi, on Sept. 21, 1996, and together they built a life filled with love and laughter.
Randy was a hardworking man who dedicated his life to his family and hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and taking care of his chickens.
Randy’s love for his dog, Sasha, was evident to all who knew him, and he cherished every moment spent with his grandchildren. Randy’s loving and compassionate nature will be remembered by all who knew him.
Randy is survived by his wife, Sandra Brown; children, Lori Fox, Vicki Brown, Tricia (Derek) Schultz and Randy Jr.; grandchildren, Carter Galea, Kennedy Galea and Ty Schultz; mother, Mary Byers; and siblings, Barney (Becky) Butler, James (Detra) Brown, Doreen (Kevin) Menue and Tim (Linda) Byers. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Byers and his sister, Deb Shobe.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 27, from 2 to 8 p.m. at McGeehan Funeral Home, 209 Entrepreneur Dr., St. Charles. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the family.
