Age 66, of Ypsilanti, passed away unexpectedly at his residence Friday, July 3, 2020.
Arthur was born April 13, 1954, in Kansas City, Kansas, the first child of Arthur Robin and Dorothy Ann (Wier) Spradlin.
At the age of 12, Arthur’s father passed away and the Spradlin family, which by then included siblings Barton, Debra and Beverly, moved to Arkansas to be closer to Dorothy’s family. A few years later, Dorothy married Harry Hajek and together the family moved to Montrose, where they welcomed new sibling Tammy into their lives.
In Montrose, Arthur graduated from high school and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he would work as an aircraft electrical systems repairman and electrical instructor. After seven years, Art was honorably discharged from the Air Force and took a position working as an aircraft electrician and eventually manager at Page Avjet in Orlando, Florida.
After a few years, Art took to traveling across the U.S., working on various aircraft for commercial and private carriers. Art was drawn to aircraft and enjoyed every minute of fixing and maintaining them — it was a true passion for him.
Art was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Dorthy Spradlin; and stepfather Harry Hajek.
He leaves behind children Arthur Spradlin, Stephen (Kim) Spradlin, Kevin (Crystal) Spradlin, Tiffany (Mike) Dumblewski and Chelsey (Tim) Murphy; grandchildren Elliott, Delilah, Rosalie, Teddy, Olivia and Ella; and siblings who will miss him deeply, Barton Spradlin, Debra (Pete) Estremera, Beverly (Jeff) Birchmeier and Tammy (Dave) Crammer; as well as his nieces and nephews Pete, Marcus, Justin, Angela, Danielle, Alexandria.
A visitation will take place for family members from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Nie Family Funeral Homes, 2400 Carpenter Road in Ann Arbor. An honor guard service is slated for 1 p.m.
